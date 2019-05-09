|
|
Jill E. Domain
Jill Elizabeth Domain, age 74 of Danbury, died on Wednesday, May 8th at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of Gary N. Domain.
Jill was born April 5, 1945 in Danbury the daughter of the late Arthur and Lois (Duncan) Venning.
Jill was a devoted wife and mother. In addition to her husband Gary of 48 years, Jill is survived by her children, Gregg A. Domain and Audrey E. Domain, both of Danbury, and her brother, Jack Venning and his wife Agi of Danbury.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 11th in the Wooster Cemetery, Section 17, Danbury at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the National MS Society, CT Chapter, 659 Tower Avenue First Floor, Hartford, CT 06112 or to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, CT Chapter, P.O. Box 303, Middletown, CT 06457.
The Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on May 9, 2019