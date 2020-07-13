Jim Crawford

Nov. 1, 1946 - July 9, 2020 Edward James Crawford III, of New Fairfield, Connecticut, Jim to his family and friends, died Thursday, July 9, in Danbury Hospital at the age of 73 following a brief illness.

He was born in Bronxville, New York, in 1946, the son of Edward James Crawford Jr. and Kathryn Thomas, and lived primarily in Westchester County during his youth. He earned his bachelor's degree from New England College and his master's in education from Western Connecticut State University, becoming a math teacher and settling in on Candlewood Isle in New Fairfield, where he lived for the next 50 years. He was a teacher for his full professional life, primarily at Henry Abbott Technical School in Danbury, where he was beloved by his students.

He loved sports of all kinds, coaching girls' basketball at Abbott Tech and playing tennis, softball, and basketball recreationally, before transitioning to golf in more recent years. He also loved watching old movies, classic cars, boating on Candlewood Lake with family and friends, and doting on his grandkids.

A true character, Jim will be remembered for his long and winding stories, big heart, good nature, frugality toward himself, and generosity toward others.

He is survived by his son, E.J.; daughter-in-law, Debbie; his granddaughter and grandson, Harper and Henry; his sister, Carol; cousin, Louis; and a large assortment of extended family members and friends who greatly enriched his life and who will miss him dearly.

Due to current circumstances, the family is delaying an in-person memorial service, with hopes to hold one next year in the late spring or summer.



