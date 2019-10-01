|
Jimmy Carpenter
On September 19, 2019, we all lost a great friend that was loved and admired by everyone that knew him.
Jimmy Carpenter, age 46, lost his courageous two year battle with cancer. During that time he never lost hope, especially during the last year as he was surrounded by love and had found peace and happiness, even as he continued his brave battle.
Jimmy was a well known business owner who was admired and respected by his employees, customers and peers. Jimmy started A TO Z Property Maintenance when he was just 15 years old and through his hard work, vision and business savvy, built it to the successful business it is today. His generosity, kindness and mentoring helped so many people over the years.
Jimmy was also a loving father and his daughter, Brooke, was the sparkle in his eye, the smile in his heart and the center of his world.
We will all miss our friend dearly and he leaves a huge void in our lives, but we will always remember Jimmy for the kind soul that he was.
Farewell dear friend. You will always be loved and never forgotten. Until we all meet again, in a different place and time, and until then, we will find comfort in the memories of the man that you were. From Your Loving Friends.
Published in News Times on Oct. 3, 2019