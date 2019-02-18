Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jo-Anm Sousa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo-Anm Maria Antonio Sousa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jo-Anm Maria Antonio Sousa Obituary
In Loving Memory of: Jo-Ann Maria Antonio Sousa 2/28/1961 - 2/18/2013 On Her Sixth Anniversary In Heaven We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we remember how you look. Now all we have is memories and your pictures in our book. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our heart. Love Mom & Dad, Carlos, Amanda, Courtney, Jean, Dale, Alyssa, and Jacob.
Published in News Times on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.