In Loving Memory of: Jo-Ann Maria Antonio Sousa 2/28/1961 - 2/18/2013 On Her Seventh Anniversary In Heaven We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we remember how you look Now all we have is memo ries and your pictures in our book. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our heart. Love Mom & Dad, Carlos, Amanda, Courtney, Jean, Alyssa, and Jacob.