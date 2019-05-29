Jo-Anne Nolan

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Jo-Anne Nolan must announce her untimely passing. She was born an only child to Lorayne and Joseph Nolan on January 2, 1948, in New Rochelle, NY. She grew up in Brewster, NY and belonged to the Brewster High School graduating class of 1965. She lived a fulfilling, yet far too short, 71 years. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Joseph in 1980, and Lorayne last spring. She is survived by her two sons, James and Kevin Hay, along with James's wife Jennifer, their children, Breanna, Jacob and Ashlyn, and Kevin's daughter, Taylor. She was a former resident of New Fairfield, CT and Brookfield, CT. Her family and friends will miss her dearly.

Calling hours for memorial services will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Beecher Funeral Home located at 1 Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY. Burial will immediately follow at Rose Hill Cemetery located on Mill Street, Putnam Valley, NY, both are public services.