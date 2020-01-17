The News-Times Obituaries
|
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Nicholas Church
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church,
13 Pembroke Rd
Danbury, CT
Joan Quigley Clune
Joan Quigley Clune, 87, of Danbury, wife of the late John Clune III, mother of John Clune, the late JoAnn Clune and the late Mary Ellen Clune Pritchard; grandmother of Jennifer Lewis and Stefanie Pritchard; great-grandmother of Aubrey, Austin, Brayden, Connor and Dylan and sister of the late John Quigley, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. The Rite of Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 13 Pembroke Rd., Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. The family will receive friends at St. Nicholas Church on Tuesday morning from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Jan. 18, 2020
