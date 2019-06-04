Joan Dwyer

Joan (Schiavone) Dwyer, 79, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in New Milford.

Joan Dwyer was born in Bridgeport, CT on October 21,1939; daughter of the late Louis and Theresa Schiavone. She lived in Newtown for over 40 years, and worked at Blackstone Industries in Bethel before retiring.

She was predeceased by her son Brian, and most recently her daughter Colleen (Dwyer) Bowe.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Dwyer and granddaughter Tiana Dwyer. She has 2 more grandchildren by her late daughter Colleen; Michael Bowe and Jessica Bowe. She is also survived by Robert Dwyer (former spouse) of Melbourne Beach, FL, and several cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations may be made to the CT Chapter of the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B Southington, CT 06489.

There will be a Celebration of her Life at Resurrection Cemetery in Newtown, for her family and friends to be announced.