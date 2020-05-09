Joan F. PerkinsJoan F. (Shuflata) Perkins, 79, passed away May 3, 2020, at Danbury Hospital.Joan was born September 17, 1940, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to the late John T. and Margaret (Marchetti) Shuflata of Danbury.Joan is survived by her husband Robert Perkins who has lost the love of his life. Joan and Robert dated as teenagers, were reunited later in life and were inseparable for the last 35 years.Joan is also survived by her daughter Mary Margaret Shuflata and partner Jerry Rivera of Florida, daughter Joy Light of Stamford, sister-in-law Joyce Brown and brother-in-law Dennis Perkins of Danbury, longtime friends Maria and Nelson Negron and family of Naugatuck, several cousins including Mike and Maryruth Shuflata, Kathleen Green, Denise Kurpiewski, and Albert Bertelsen, several nieces and nephews.Even though the shadow of death was near, you cared only about your husband's pain. But God knew best and called you home so you will suffer no more pain. Goodbye my love, your eternal loving husband, Robert. I miss you and we shall meet again soulmate.A private burial will take place at a later date.