Joan L. Richardson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan L. Richardson
Joan Lorraine Richardson, 94, went peacefully to her new home in Heaven on May 16, 2020. She is now reunited with her beloved husband of 62 years, George Anderson Richardson, and is in the arms of her loving Lord, Jesus Christ, who she faithfully served for many years.
Born in James City, PA on October 16, 1925, Joan was raised in Hopewell, VA by her parents, Lynn and Ruby Jefferson. After marrying in 1945, Joan moved to Rockville Centre LI, NY where her husband grew up, and in 1987 they settled in Bradenton, FL. In 2017 her daughter moved her to Bethel, CT to be close by.
Joan was one of five children and was predeceased by an older brother, Lloyd Jefferson, of Richmond, VA, an older sister, Donna Gladney, of LaPorte, TX, and a younger brother, Eugene Jefferson, of Parrish, FL. Her surviving younger sister, Alice Gladney, lives in Bradenton, FL. She is also survived by her son, Glenn Richardson, daughter, Lorraine Go, son-in-law, George Go, all from Bethel, CT, and grandsons Brian and Jason.
Joan loved life and brought joy and blessings to her cherished family and friends. She leaves a beautiful legacy of love, encouragement, and faith in her Lord Jesus. She had an appreciation for each day God gave her and displayed that with her smiling eyes and the sunniest of dispositions.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be made to her place of worship, Walnut Hill Community Church in Bethel, CT.
The Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel is handling arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hull Funeral Home - Danbury
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved