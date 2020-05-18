Joan L. Richardson
Joan Lorraine Richardson, 94, went peacefully to her new home in Heaven on May 16, 2020. She is now reunited with her beloved husband of 62 years, George Anderson Richardson, and is in the arms of her loving Lord, Jesus Christ, who she faithfully served for many years.
Born in James City, PA on October 16, 1925, Joan was raised in Hopewell, VA by her parents, Lynn and Ruby Jefferson. After marrying in 1945, Joan moved to Rockville Centre LI, NY where her husband grew up, and in 1987 they settled in Bradenton, FL. In 2017 her daughter moved her to Bethel, CT to be close by.
Joan was one of five children and was predeceased by an older brother, Lloyd Jefferson, of Richmond, VA, an older sister, Donna Gladney, of LaPorte, TX, and a younger brother, Eugene Jefferson, of Parrish, FL. Her surviving younger sister, Alice Gladney, lives in Bradenton, FL. She is also survived by her son, Glenn Richardson, daughter, Lorraine Go, son-in-law, George Go, all from Bethel, CT, and grandsons Brian and Jason.
Joan loved life and brought joy and blessings to her cherished family and friends. She leaves a beautiful legacy of love, encouragement, and faith in her Lord Jesus. She had an appreciation for each day God gave her and displayed that with her smiling eyes and the sunniest of dispositions.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be made to her place of worship, Walnut Hill Community Church in Bethel, CT.
The Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel is handling arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 18, 2020.