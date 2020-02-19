The News-Times Obituaries
|
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Joan M. Leonard
Joan M. Leonard, age 67 of Venice, FL, formerly of Danbury, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Venice, FL.
She was born in Danbury on February 27, 1952, daughter of Harry and Isabelle Leonard. She attended Danbury schools and graduated from Immaculate High School with the Class of 1969.
Upon her graduation she was employed with the U.S. Postal Service.
She has been a resident of Florida for the past seven years. As a Danbury resident, Joan was a member of St. Joseph Parish.
She is survived by a brother, Harry "Marty" Leonard Jr. and by a niece Jennifer Shelton and by a nephew Harry M. Leonard III.
In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by two brothers, Paul A. Leonard and James A. Leonard.
Graveside funeral services and burial will take place in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury at a date and time to be announced.
Published in News Times on Feb. 20, 2020
