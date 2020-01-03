|
Joan Marie Morrissey
Joan Marie Morrissey, of Brookfield, died at Danbury Hospital on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on September 3, 1932, the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Delaney) Cartwright. She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Edward, with whom she enjoyed many years of love and devotion to each other. She was also predeceased by her sister Rita Cartwright.
She graduated with a bachelor's degree and worked at the Jersey City Medical Center as a registered nurse. She was a fifty year resident of Brookfield and was a devout Catholic practicing at St. Joseph Church. Joan was a devoted mother who enjoyed spending her free time with her children and grandchildren.
Joan will be sadly missed by her children: Edward and his wife Mary Beth, James and his wife Doreen, Joseph and his wife Barbara, Kevin and his wife Sherry, and Donald and his wife Elizabeth. In addition to her children, Joan is survived by 17 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 6th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Brookfield. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon between the hours of 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Rd. Brookfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Church Holy Family Hall Fund.
Published in News Times on Jan. 4, 2020