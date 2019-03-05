The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher Funeral Home
1 Putnam Ave
Brewster, NY 10509
(845) 279-3615
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beecher Funeral Home
1 Putnam Ave
Brewster, NY 10509
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Beecher Funeral Home
1 Putnam Ave
Brewster, NY 10509
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
414 Haviland Drive
Patterson, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Lawrence O'Toole Cemetery
Brewster, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Sullivan


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Sullivan Obituary
Joan (Miesner) Sullivan
Joan (Miesner) Sullivan, age 88 of Brookfield, CT, formerly of New Milford, CT and Patterson, NY, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at The Village of Brookfield Commons after a short illness. She was the wife of the late Charles B. Sullivan.
Joan was born June 3, 1930 in Queens, NY, daughter of the late John and Ada (Fanning) Miesner.
Joan is survived by three children, James P. Sullivan and his wife Deborah of New Milford, CT, Lynn A. Harker and her husband Glenn of Laguna Niguel, CA, and Thomas M. Sullivan of Ridgefield, CT; two granddaughters, Rachel A. Sullivan of Stamford, CT, and Corinne M. Sullivan of Long Beach, CA; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, March 6 at Beecher Funeral Home, One Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY between 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 414 Haviland Drive, Patterson, NY. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence O'Toole Cemetery, Brewster, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church.
Published in News Times on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher Funeral Home
Download Now