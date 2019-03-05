Joan (Miesner) Sullivan

Joan (Miesner) Sullivan, age 88 of Brookfield, CT, formerly of New Milford, CT and Patterson, NY, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at The Village of Brookfield Commons after a short illness. She was the wife of the late Charles B. Sullivan.

Joan was born June 3, 1930 in Queens, NY, daughter of the late John and Ada (Fanning) Miesner.

Joan is survived by three children, James P. Sullivan and his wife Deborah of New Milford, CT, Lynn A. Harker and her husband Glenn of Laguna Niguel, CA, and Thomas M. Sullivan of Ridgefield, CT; two granddaughters, Rachel A. Sullivan of Stamford, CT, and Corinne M. Sullivan of Long Beach, CA; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, March 6 at Beecher Funeral Home, One Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY between 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 414 Haviland Drive, Patterson, NY. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence O'Toole Cemetery, Brewster, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church. Published in News Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary