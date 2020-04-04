|
|
Joan Antoinette "Toni"
Ruger Velardi
Joan Antoinette "Toni" Ruger Velardi was born April 21, 1931. She died peacefully at home in San Tan Valley, Arizona, in her sleep at 10:15 p.m. on March 26, 2020. Cause of death: dementia.
In Brewster, New York, she was the founder of the Brewster Junior Garden Club, providing an opportunity for girls and boys to enjoy flowers, gardening, bird, bee and butterfly lore. She was a graduate of the Ambler School of Horticulture, the only women's horticulture school in its day. Toni was a prolific artist, designing cards and pictures that encompassed both water colors and pressed flowers. Her intention was to create art that was both affordable and beautiful.
Toni taught Sunday School at the Brewster Methodist Church. She would take the children to other church Sunday schools in the neighborhood to share in worship.
Toni is a descendent of the well-known Ruger family's firearms. She shot her first Ruger rifle at the age of 84 on her birthday, and enjoyed it very much.
Toni loved flowers, animals, and people of all ages. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles, her brother, 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.
She lived a life well loved, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Published in News Times on Apr. 5, 2020