Joan Waterhouse
Joan A. (Hanna) Waterhouse, a longtime resident of Danbury, Bethel, and New Milford, CT passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from long term complications of heart failure. She was 77 years old.
Joan was born in Danbury, CT on the 16th of June. She always enjoyed being around family and friends and her fur-babies. She loved going to Bingo for many years, Danbury Moose Lodge, American Legion, V.F.W and Sounding churches. She was a Danbury Moose Lodge member for several years.
Joan is survived by her husband of 60 years. Kenneth C. Waterhouse Sr. of New Milford and her 6 children. Kenneth Waterhouse Jr. of Danbury, ex-wife Judy Waterhouse, Robin Marucci her husband Mark Marucci of Bethel, Roger Waterhouse, his wife Lori Waterhouse of Danbury, Roy Waterhouse, his wife Penny Waterhouse of New Milford, Donald Waterhouse of Bethel, Terry Waterhouse Scalzo of New Milford, ex-husband Jason Scalzo Sr.
Joan enjoyed her 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Joan has one brother John Hanna Jr. and wife Celine Hanna of Danbury and one sister predeceased, Shirley Marks of Danbury.

Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 15, 2020.
