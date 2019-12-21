|
JoAnn Barbara Levin
Brookfield - Thursday, December 19th, 2019 JoAnn Barbara Levin, 63, unexpectedly passed away.
Raised in Brewster, New York, JoAnn made a home in Brookfield, Connecticut. She graduated from Kueka College and has served as a nurse at Danbury Hospital for 38 years. JoAnn loved spending time with her family and friends, the arts, food, wine, experiencing adventures and frequenting her church.
JoAnn is lovingly remembered by her husband of 38 years Robert and her children Adam (Catrina), Eric (Lindsey) and Samantha (Robert). JoAnn will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren Bryce, Natalie and Isabela, by mother Yolanda, sisters Linda and Lisa and brother David.
The wake will be held on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St. in Danbury, CT. The funeral mass will be held on Monday December 23rd, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 163 Whisconier Rd. in Brookfield, CT.
Published in News Times on Dec. 22, 2019