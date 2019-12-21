The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Wake
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
163 Whisconier Rd.
Brookfield, CT
View Map
JoAnn Levin
JoAnn Barbara Levin

JoAnn Barbara Levin Obituary
JoAnn Barbara Levin
Brookfield - Thursday, December 19th, 2019 JoAnn Barbara Levin, 63, unexpectedly passed away.
Raised in Brewster, New York, JoAnn made a home in Brookfield, Connecticut. She graduated from Kueka College and has served as a nurse at Danbury Hospital for 38 years. JoAnn loved spending time with her family and friends, the arts, food, wine, experiencing adventures and frequenting her church.
JoAnn is lovingly remembered by her husband of 38 years Robert and her children Adam (Catrina), Eric (Lindsey) and Samantha (Robert). JoAnn will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren Bryce, Natalie and Isabela, by mother Yolanda, sisters Linda and Lisa and brother David.
The wake will be held on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St. in Danbury, CT. The funeral mass will be held on Monday December 23rd, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 163 Whisconier Rd. in Brookfield, CT.
Published in News Times on Dec. 22, 2019
