Joanne Bernadette
Contarino
Joanne Bernadette Contarino of Brookfield, CT passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Joanne touched the lives of everyone she knew, and she will be dearly missed by all.
Joanne was born on January 31, 1949 in Yonkers, NY. She married her husband of 55 years, Sebastian Contarino, on August 16, 1965. Together they raised a son, Anthony Joseph. Joanne was a dedicated administrative partner for B&A Automotive for over four decades. Joanne was a creative and talented artisan, skilled in needlework, knitting, and sewing, creating handmade gifts for her entire family. She was renowned amongst her family for crafting exceptionally delicious home-cooked meals and hosting festive family gatherings. Joanne was a devoted wife, a loyal friend, a loving mother to all in her immediate and extended family, and a dedicated and affectionate grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren. Joanne is survived by her husband Sebastian, her son Anthony of Brookfield, CT, her daughter-in-law Beth of Brookfield, CT, and two grandchildren, Anthony and Megan.
The wake will take place Friday, October 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Graham Funeral Home, 1036 Boston Post Road, Rye, NY 10580. Funeral services will take place Saturday, October 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Casimir Roman Catholic Church, 239 Nepperhan Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10701. Entombment will take place on Saturday at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 W Stevens Avenue, Hawthorne, NY 10532. Donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and/or Shriners Hospitals for Children
.