Joanne L. Van Scoy
Joanne L. Van Scoy, 77, of Falmouth, Massachusetts and Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 in Falmouth, MA after a short illness.
Born in Mahopac, NY on September 26, 1941, and attended school in Brewster, NY, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Richard L. Van Scoy. They were married close to 60 years when he predeceased her in August of last year.
Joanne was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She could always be counted on to bring a smile to your face, as she genuinely cared deeply for her family and friends. She was a successful business owner, operating Tea & Sympathy boutique and tearoom in Bethel, CT throughout the 70's and 80's. She authored and published Emily's Country Quarterly, and solely operated the Etsy site "Aprons Gone Wild."
Joanne was predeceased by her husband, Richard L. Van Scoy, his parents, her parents John G. Lacondi and Rose Dillon Lacondi. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth O'Sullivan of Winter Park, FL, son Richard J. Van Scoy and wife Annette of Kula, HI, daughter Patricia Van Scoy and partner Holly Poulin of Milton, VT, daughter Beven Grant and husband Jeffrey of Shaker Heights, OH, and daughter Joanne Tromp and husband Johnny of Falmouth, MA. Joanne leaves behind several grandchildren: Jonathan Tromp and his wife Laura, Amanda Cano and her husband Josh, Emily and Richard Grant, John Van Scoy, Taylor Tromp, and Ellie, Kate, and Maddie Porter. Also close to her heart are brother-in-law Frank Schaub III of North Salem, NY, and several nieces and nephews along with their extended families.
Joanne will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her. She had a huge heart, a welcoming presence, a keen intellect. She was just one of those people that you always wanted to be around.
Donations in Joanne VanScoy's memory can be made to the Cape Cod Healthcare Blood Donor Center (www.capecodhealthcare.org/ways-to-give/tribute-giving)
Published in News Times on Sept. 6, 2019