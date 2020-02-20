|
Joe William Rush
Joe William Rush, 81, formerly of New Milford since 1971, died in Stuart, FL on February 7, 2020. He grew up in WA, graduated from University of Washington and served in the U.S. Air Force in Japan. Moving east, he enjoyed family life with boating, biking and hikes with dogs; working with Lion's Club, Cub Scouts and the NM Library board. When he retired as a VP of Royal Life Insurance, he and his wife, Lee, went to Stuart, FL.
Besides his wife, he leaves son, Garrett (Karen Sheehan) of Arlington, VA; son, Scott (Christine) of Starkville, MS; four grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and brother, Rob Hedges. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara, and brother, John.
Memorials can be made to the ().
Published in News Times on Feb. 23, 2020