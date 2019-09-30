|
Joel F. DiPaola
Joel Frances DiPaola passed quietly Wednesday, Sept. 11th, 2019, at Danbury Hospital. Joel was born Nov. 5th, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, oldest of two sons to Joseph and Frances (Palmieri) DiPaola, formerly of Freeport NY.
DiPaola graduated from Freeport High School and received his BS in Chemistry from Brown University, attending New York University thereafter for Process Engineering and Advanced Calculus classes. He was awarded two patents, originally held by the General Electric Corp.
He served from 1954-65 in the US Army Reserve, and was also dedicated at serving his family. He enjoyed baseball and soccer, hiking and visiting his children and grandchildren in CT and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Besides his loving wife of 59 years, Lorraine (Desjardins) DiPaola, of Brookfield and formerly Cranston, RI, Joel leaves his three children: Denise, Diana, and Joel, and their spouses; five grandchildren, Gina and Joey Larkin, Ruby Frances Jones, and Bella and Henry Dipaola, brother Lynn and wife Janet (Potocki), three nephews, David and Jason DiPaola and John Desjardins, one niece, Jennifer DiPaola, as well as loving family members J. Michael Mack, Trisa (McMahon) DiPaola, William Medina and son Sebi, and kind friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Joel's memory can be made to a . A Celebration of Life to be announced.
Published in News Times on Oct. 1, 2019