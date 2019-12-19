Home

St Lawrence O'Toole Church
31 Prospect St
Brewster, NY 10509
Johanna Vesey Obituary
Johanna Vesey
Johanna (Joan) Vesey of Brewster, NY died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 87. Johanna was born in Clarina, Ireland, County Limerick. She was one of nine children, born to Michael and Johanna Byrnes. Johanna was predeceased by three siblings, Molly, Bridie, and Paddy; She is survived by her five remaining siblings, Kathleen, Peg, Phil, Michael, and Anna.
Johanna moved to New York City in 1950, by herself, at the young age of 17. She soon after met her husband-to-be, Francis, and were married in 1954, where they spent the next 61 years together, until Frank passed in 2015.
Johanna is survived by a large and loving family – five children – Robert, Geraldine, James, Brian, and Maureen; eight grandchildren – Michael, Donna, Janine, Donovan, Brendan, Samantha, Alaina, and Shayla
And seven great-grandchildren – Liam, Aiden, Kate, Kensley, Connor, Logan, and Camden.
Per Johanna's wishes, there will be no wake.
The funeral mass will be held at St Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church in Brewster on Monday, Dec, 23 at 12 noon, followed by interment at Milltown Cemetery.
Published in News Times on Dec. 20, 2019
