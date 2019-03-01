John A. Viniello

John A. Viniello of Brewster, NY passed away on February 26, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. John graduated Brewster High School in 1959 and from Fordham University in 1963. John was a career coach and teacher, including John F. Kennedy High School in Somers, NY where in 1967 the Cross-Country team he coached earned best in the East and John was named coach of the year, and in 2003 was inducted into the JFK Hall of Fame. John was Chairman of Admissions of Fordham University between 1969-1973 and joined National Fire Sprinkler Association, serving as President from 1984 until his retirement in 2012, receiving the industry's highest honor, the Golden Sprinkler Award, in 2005. John was a dedicated and charitable member of his community. John founded a charity golf tournament, raising over $250,000 for St. Lawrence O'Toole Elementary School. John was an avid golfer with three career holes-in-one, most recently a perfect 175-yard hybrid in 2017.

John was predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth Schuchman, and is survived by his wife, Mary Viniello (Casey), whom he married on August 1, 1979. John is survived by his son, Mark Viniello (Tristy) and daughter Stacy McGratty (Chris) and 6 grandchildren, Ava, Katie, Abby, Madison, Caitlin, and Colin. John is also survived by his twin brother, Mario Viniello (Roberta) and was a beloved uncle and great-uncle. Family and friends will honor John's life on Sunday, March 3 from 2-6 p.m. at Beecher Funeral Home in Brewster, NY. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church in Brewster, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) or Common Voices, a fire advocacy group. (https://fireadvocates.org/) Published in News Times on Mar. 1, 2019