John Boehle Jr., 86, of Ridgefield, loving husband of the late Anne (Giles) Boehle, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
John was born in College Point, NY on July 5, 1932. His family eventually moved to Farmingdale, Long Island where he graduated High school. He attended UNH where he met his wife of 62 years. He received his Ph.D in agronomy from Penn State. John had a long career with Ciba-Geigy rising quickly to department heads. After retiring John and Anne enjoyed traveling the world and spending winter months in Siesta Key, FL. He was an active member of First Congregational church and a member of the Ridgefield Men's club for many years.
Mr. Boehle is survived his children, John Douglas Boehle and his wife, Sallie and Susan Clampitt. In addition, Mr. Boehle is survived by five grandchildren; Samuel, Sethman, Jack, Megan and Anne.
A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 103 Main Street, Ridgefield.
Published in News Times on May 13, 2019
