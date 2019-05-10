The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Resources
More Obituaries for John O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. (Jack) O'Donnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John C. (Jack) O'Donnell Obituary
John C. (Jack) O'Donnell
John C. (Jack) O'Donnell of Bridgewater, CT, passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019 in Danbury, CT, at the age of 87.
He was born November 30, 1931 in New Milford, CT, son of the late Thomas and Florence (Warner) O'Donnell. He graduated from New Milford High School in 1949. In 1969 he moved to Bridgewater, CT.
Jack owned and operated O'Donnell's Nursery in Bridgewater for 55 yrs. Jack was a past member of the Knights of Columbus Counsel 40.
Jack is survived by his brother William O'Donnell and his wife Dot, and his sister Elizabeth Osborne, all of New Milford, CT. Nephews William and his wife Laurie O'Donnell, Thomas and his wife Pamela Osborne, Michael and his wife Kim O'Donnell, John and his wife Dawn Osborne, niece Lisa and her husband David Easter and several great nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday May 17, 2019 at Bridgewater South Cemetery in Bridgewater at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow at Jack's barn.
Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to: , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd.,Southington, CT 06489
Published in News Times on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lillis Funeral Home
Download Now