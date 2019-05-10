John C. (Jack) O'Donnell

John C. (Jack) O'Donnell of Bridgewater, CT, passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019 in Danbury, CT, at the age of 87.

He was born November 30, 1931 in New Milford, CT, son of the late Thomas and Florence (Warner) O'Donnell. He graduated from New Milford High School in 1949. In 1969 he moved to Bridgewater, CT.

Jack owned and operated O'Donnell's Nursery in Bridgewater for 55 yrs. Jack was a past member of the Knights of Columbus Counsel 40.

Jack is survived by his brother William O'Donnell and his wife Dot, and his sister Elizabeth Osborne, all of New Milford, CT. Nephews William and his wife Laurie O'Donnell, Thomas and his wife Pamela Osborne, Michael and his wife Kim O'Donnell, John and his wife Dawn Osborne, niece Lisa and her husband David Easter and several great nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday May 17, 2019 at Bridgewater South Cemetery in Bridgewater at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow at Jack's barn.

Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to: , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd.,Southington, CT 06489