John Gallagher
John Charles Gallagher

John Charles Gallagher

John Charles Gallagher Obituary
John Charles Gallagher
It is with profound sadness that the family of John Charles Gallagher of Capitan, New Mexico, formerly of Danbury, CT, announce his untimely passing September 22, 2019. An accident on a construction job site, in Riudosa, New Mexico.
He is the son of the late Charles Gallagher, and Dr. Joan Gallagher. He is survived by his treasured son, Joshua Charles Bellin-Gallagher of Denver Colorado, his sister and brother-in-law Alex and Mary (Gallagher) DeLucia, Southbury, CT, his brother and sister-in-law Neal Gallagher and Dr. Janice Shipley of Grant's, New Mexico, his niece and God daughter Shelby DeLucia-Burnett of Hopewell Junction, NY, his nephew Matthew Luczak of Newtown, CT, his three great-nephews, Dylan, Kieran, Austin, great-niece, Maegan, and his adored step mom Dawn Gallagher of Danbury, CT.
John was very active with the USMC, actively serving during the Vietnam Nam War Era and currently with Veterans affairs in Albuquerque New Mexico.
A full Military Funeral was held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at The Fort Stanton State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Stanton, New Mexico.
Published in News Times on Oct. 27, 2019
