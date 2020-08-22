John Cleary

John L. Cleary
Aug 16, 1927 - Aug 19, 2020
John Lawrence Cleary, 93, of Bethel, beloved husband of 71 years to Cecilia (Taylor) Cleary, died at Danbury Hospital on Wednesday August 19, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 16, 1927, son of the late John Patrick and Amy (Adams) Cleary. He was a graduate of Bethel High School, class of 1945, where he served as President of the Athletic Association, manager of the basketball team, Co-captain of the 6 man football team and star on the varsity track team.
John received a Bachelor's & Master's Degree from Central Connecticut State University and 6th year from Fairfield University. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church Bethel and was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree. He was a Veteran of the United States Army proudly serving stateside during World War II.
John was a high school Math teacher in Stamford for most of his 40 year career. He was very active in his community serving the town of Bethel in many ways. He served as the Director of the Bethel Parks and Recreation Commission, was a founder of Bethel Little League, Chaired the Permanent Building Committee, and served as Chairman of the Bethel Police Commission.
Most importantly, John was a devoted family man who loved spending time with those he loved, especially at their Cape Cod vacation home. He enjoyed staying active and walking with friends at the mall, and most recently took to walking around the track at Bethel High School.
In addition to his wife, Cecilia, John is survived by his sons, Kevin and his wife Brenda, Timothy and his wife Pamela, Paul and his wife Ann, Patrick and his wife Pamela, Michael and his wife Karen, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren (with #11 on the way.) He was predeceased by his sister Catherine Cleary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Bethel on Tuesday, August 25th at 11 AM. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. There are no calling hours, however a celebration of his life will be scheduled sometime next year when the Covid-19 crisis is past. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bethel Alumni Association. (300 Whittlesey Dr, Bethel, CT 06801)
If you are unable to attend the mass and/or funeral, a livestream of the services will be available.
