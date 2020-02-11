|
|
John Corona
Our beloved John Corona passed peacefully from his own bed, surrounded by people that loved him, into the arms of the lord, on February 8, 2020. John was born September 22, 1940, in Danbury, CT, to Anthony and Concetta (Pannazza) Corona. He was 79 years old. He is survived by his family of choice, Robert and Laurie Martin of Bethel, Stephany (Jason) Plachcinski of Danbury, Emily (Joseph) Docktor of Brookfield and Abigail (Tom Cook) Martin of New Milford.
John was a wonderful guy, who lived life to the fullest in the simplest ways. He lived for the Special Olympics, he asked daily, "when's special olympics." He never wanted to miss them as they were among the most special days of the year. John loved the excitement of every holiday. On Thanksgiving day he would begin to sing Christmas songs. Right after Christmas he would start with Easter songs and so on. John also loved animals, children, music, dance parties, cards, and pretty girls. John loved Disney World and especially the fast rides. He was able to experience Disney World twice within his lifetime.
John had the most beautiful blue eyes. He was always happy unless someone touched his cards, then watch out! He was so well known that he could have been the CEO of Ability Beyond. To know him was to love him and he was loved by many.
The family would like to thank the staff from Ability Beyond, especially Pound Sweet Hill in Bethel, for all of their compassionate care over the years. He lived a full life because of so many Ability Angels, each of them were true gifts from God to John. Special thanks to Bethany Zupnyk who's guidance, compassion and kind words, were appreciated beyond measure.
John is survived by his two nephews. John was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Tomaino and Mildred Corona, brothers, Anthony Corona (surviving spouse Shirley), and Ronald and Jennifer Corona.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Ability Beyond in Bethel, CT, Special Olympics of Hamden, CT, or Regional Hospice and Palliative care of Danbury, CT in John's memory.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 15th at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury between 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
To send a condolence or light a candle, please visit www.CornellMemorialhome.com.
Published in News Times on Feb. 12, 2020