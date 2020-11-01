John Stevens Deakin

July 26, 1937 - September 19, 2020. Born in Danbury Connecticut on July 26, 1937 to the late John Francis Deakin and Sallie Stevens Deakin. John passed away after a brief illness on September 19, 2020. John attended Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, VA and Brevard College, Brevard, NC. He served in the Army in Fairbanks Alaska during the early 1960s as a missile guard. He ran several businesses in the Danbury area including an International Harvester Dealership and a Yamaha Motorcycle Dealership before earning his Real Estate Broker's license. He was a Broker in Fairfield county and then in Palm Beach Florida where he relocated from Connecticut in the mid 1980s. He had a lifelong love of the ocean that began during his childhood at his family's Summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine. He loved sailing and fishing and enjoyed sharing his love of the water with his family. He was a Sharpshooter and had an extensive gun collection. He had a small aircraft pilot's license and enjoyed taking family up for a ride in the clouds. He was an excellent Navigator and earned his Captain's license. He also enjoyed cooking for family and friends. He is survived by five daughters, Margaret Stevens Deakin, Sallie Deakin Kohler, Diana Deakin Vespoor, Jessica Deakin Blair and Elizabeth Fontaine Deakin, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



