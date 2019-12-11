|
John (Sonny) DeMartino
John Joseph "Sonny" DeMartino, 74 of Nakina, North Carolina, formerly of Danbury, Connecticut, passed away Friday, December 6th, 2019.
Sonny was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Irene and Carmelo DeMartino.
He graduated from Danbury High School and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served honorably in the US Navy (1965-1969) aboard the USS Ranger.
Throughout his life Sonny enjoyed the outdoors, and in recent years, maintaining the homestead built by he and his wife, Shirley, during their retirement. John found great joy tending to his pecan, peach, and pear trees which he planted throughout their property.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was affectionately known as "Grandpa D" or "Poppy" by his many grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley (Tyndall) DeMartino, and his children, Marcia (Bruce) Iannacone of Danbury, CT, Michelle (Torsten) Josupeit of Fort Myers, FL, James (Sheri) Delewski of Waterbury, CT, John (Donna) DeMartino of Acworth, GA, and Joseph (Michelle) DeMartino of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Geraldine (Robert) Cuccio, Louise DeMartino, brother, Carmen DeMartino, nine grandchildren: Michael, James, Mackenzie, Kendall, Matthew, Madison, Mia, Joseph (Leo) and Ella, and two great-grandchildren, Marissa and John. He was preceded in death by his brother, James DeMartino.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, December 11th from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Boles-Biggs Funeral Home in Lumberton, NC.
Funeral services will be held immediately afterward at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery, Lumberton, North Carolina.
Published in News Times on Dec. 15, 2019