|
|
John Douglas Muir
John "Doug" Muir (AKA"Boppa"), age 91, but 39 at heart, sailed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was at home in New Fairfield, CT with his family by his side.
Doug was born August 29, 1928 in Manhattan, NY, a son of the late Alan K., Sr. and Elsie (Cover) Muir. His childhood was spent between the Bronx and summers at Ball Pond in a bungalow on Satterlee Lane, New Fairfield with his family and cousins.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946 as a Private First Class and served honorably as a Military Policeman, Rifleman, and Mechanic during the occupation of Germany following the end of World War II. After his discharge in July 1948 from Camp Kilmer, New Jersey, he spent a year or two "hoboing" across the country with two army pals, jumping trains and working along the way.
When Doug returned to New York City he met and married the love of his life, Joan Rita St. Jacques on June 30, 1951.
Douglas is survived by his daughter, Linda and son-in-law, Jim Meehan; his daughter, Susan and son-in-law, Doug Spaulding. His grandchildren: Elisa (Beckett) and her husband, Joshua Beckett Flores; Brian Meehan and partner, Jess Turlo; Devin Meehan and wife, Elly (Stankova); and Niles Spaulding. His beloved great-grandchildren: Parker Ann Beckett Flores and Alexander Meehan. His beloved sister-in-law, Madeline (Muir) Loughrey of Florida and beloved cousin, Joy Cove of California. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, neighbors, and caregivers.
He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Joan. His parents: Alan and Elsie. His siblings Alan "Sonny," and Joan and her husband, Edwin Hemingway; and a grandson, David Cory Beckett.
Funeral services will be held at the Congregational Church of New Fairfield on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Calling hours for Douglas will be held at Green Funeral Home on Main Street in Danbury, CT on Tuesday, September 17th from 5 p,m, to 8 p.m.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers to please make a donation to the New Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department, Attn: Jean Flynn, Treasurer, P.O. Box 8307, New Fairfield, CT 06812.
The family would like to especially thank Visiting Angels of Brookfield, Riva Shoshana of Riva's Rides as well as the VNA of Western Ct and RVNA.
To know him was to love him.
Published in News Times on Sept. 15, 2019