John A. Durkin
Danbury – Mr. John Arthur Durkin, age 82, of Danbury, passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Thursday November 7, 2019. He was the husband of Patricia (Matusick) Durkin.
Mr. Durkin was born June 13, 1937 in Danbury, son of the late John Joseph and Veronica (Fitzsimmons) Durkin. He was retired after working in construction for many years and was a communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Danbury. He was a coach for the Danbury Vikings Pop Warner Football team, an avid New York Giants fan, enjoyed camping and storytelling, loved history and always looked forward to the North End Reunions.
In addition to his wife Patricia, Mr. Durkin is survived by his children: Chris Durkin and his wife Lorraine of Danbury, Sandy Ballard of Danbury, Ron Durkin and his wife Nancy of Danbury and Kathy Ditscher and her husband Andy of Danbury, his sisters: Marceline Boughton and her husband Dick of Bethel and Maureen Hinkley and her husband Dick of Brookfield, his grandchildren: Eric Durkin, Jessica Durkin, Riley Pollard and her husband Nik, Kelsey Durkin, Hailey Ditscher and Jacob Ditscher and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Durkin's family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Private funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Veterans Organization of the donor's choice. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 10, 2019