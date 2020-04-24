|
John Alan Dzamko
John Alan Dzamko, age 71, of West Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 with the love of his family in the Vitas Unit at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. John was born on February 18, 1949 in Danbury to the late John J. and Patricia M. Dzamko.
John grew up in Bethel and proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He served as a Staff Sergeant where he was wounded in combat, thus a recipient of 2 Purple Hearts.
After his honorable discharge, John spent most of his adult life in New Fairfield where he started his business of building custom Harley Davidsons. John was the owner of JD Cycle Parts where he built custom motorcycles in the lifelong pursuit of supporting everything American.
John will be sadly missed by his daughter and her mother, Ashlie Dzamko of Stamford and Sylvie Dzamko of Danbury; along with his brothers and their families: Michael, Jo-Ellen, Emma, and Michael Dzamko of Roxbury, Thomas, Pam, Aaron, and Margaret Dzamko of Bethel, and Robert and Margie Dzamko of Brookfield.
John is remembered with love by all he brought a smile to along his journey.
Due to the CoronaVirus, services for John will be postponed at this time.
The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 25, 2020