John E. Peterson

John E. Peterson, 92, passed away Saturday November 7, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of the late Joan (Devine) Peterson. John was born March 6, 1928 in New Milford, CT, son of the late George and Lillian (Ahlgren) Peterson. He was a graduate of Washington (CT) High School and proudly served in the 6th Armored Cavalry division of the U.S. Constabulary Occupation Forces in Germany from 1948-1952. John was a licensed electrician, eventually working for the Nestle Corp. until his retirement. He was a life member of the Washington Volunteer Fire Department and also served as an EMT and an ambulance driver. He enjoyed duckpin bowling, golfing. He organized and worked at countless fundraising dinners for numerous churches and civic groups. Later in life he enjoyed baking for family, friends and community functions. At the time of his passing, he was a member of the Salem Covenant Church in Washington, CT. John is survived by his two sons, Todd J. and Scott A. Peterson, both of Washington Depot, CT and two sisters, Ann Dahl and Dolly Whitney, both of Washington Depot, CT. Due in part to the Covid-19 outbreak, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Washington, CT Volunteer Fire Department. The family encourages those who would have attended a memorial service under more normal circumstances to make a contribution to Washington Volunteer Fire Department in John's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store