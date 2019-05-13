John E. Platt Jr.

John E. Platt Jr., 67, of Sandy Hook, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was the loving husband and best friend of Christine (Foley) Platt.

John was born in Danbury on March 14, 1952; a son of the late John and Marion (Casey) Platt. He graduated Henry Abbott Technical High School and worked for Norbert E. Mitchell Company as an electrician for 48 years. At Mitchell Oil his attention to detail and top to bottom knowledge of the business was instrumental in the growth of the company throughout the years as was his guidance of junior employees. Nurturing and mentoring was one of his greatest joys and he took immense pride in contributing to the personal and professional development of others.

When John wasn't working he enjoyed time with his grandchildren whom he adored and they lovingly referred to as their Pa. John also made time for regular trips to Lancaster, PA and attending UConn football games with his family. Truly a phenomenal husband, father, grandfather, and friend he will be missed more than ever could be expressed in mere words.

John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Christine and their 3 children: Jason Platt and his wife, Erin of Southbury, Amy Dobson and her husband, Matt of Sandy Hook and Steven Platt and his wife, Melissa of Sandy Hook. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Shea, Emma, Mason, Luke, Colton, Connor, and Lucy; a brother Thomas Platt of Bethlehem, a sister Beth Hardej of Brookfield, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a brother, Michael Platt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown. There will be no calling hours, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 | pancan.org/donate or Team Platt PurpleStride Connecticut 2019 5K— http://support.pancan.org Published in News Times on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary