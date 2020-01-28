The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Hunt Obituary
John F. Hunt
John F. Hunt, age 84, of Danbury, died on Jan. 27, 2020 at Filosa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Danbury. He was the husband of the late Winifred (Linnane) Hunt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, in Saint Peter Church, Danbury. Burial will be in Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5:00 p.m. thru 8:00 p.m.
To read the complete obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -