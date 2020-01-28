|
John F. Hunt
John F. Hunt, age 84, of Danbury, died on Jan. 27, 2020 at Filosa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Danbury. He was the husband of the late Winifred (Linnane) Hunt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, in Saint Peter Church, Danbury. Burial will be in Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5:00 p.m. thru 8:00 p.m.
Published in News Times on Jan. 29, 2020