John F. Murphy Jr.John (Jack) F Murphy Jr., Dec. 12, 1936 – May 21, 2020, died peacefully in Debary, FL. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara A. Murphy.Mourning his loss are his children Kevin F. Murphy and partner Buffy McKinney of Daytona Beach, FL, Karl W. Murphy and his wife Maria of Woodbury, CT, Kandi J. Massena and her husband Stanley of Myrtle Beach, SC, and J. Brian Murphy and his wife Annette of Debary, FL. Jack (Pop Pop) is also survived by his grandchildren Mark, Kevin, Kristina and her husband Jeff, Shailynne, Kayla, Nick, Kyle, and Caitlynne. Jack is also survived by one great-grandson Blake. His longtime friends Suzanne Corrie, Sue and Ron Webb, and extended family Sandra and Darrell Bishop also mourn his loss. Jack was predeceased by his parents John F. Murphy Sr. and Katherine (Brownell) and a grandson Guilherme (Gui) Rola Freitas.Jack served in the US Naval reserves and the US Army and was a renowned wrestler touring Europe. He served as an elected councilman for the City of Danbury, a Captain for Wooster Hose Co. 5, and was sworn into The City of Danbury Fire Department becoming the first Deputy Chief and then achieving the rank of Chief retiring in 1995. After his retirement Jack and Barbara moved to Saratoga Springs, NY becoming part of the community for 20 years and active members of the volunteer services with the Quaker Springs Fire Department. Finally, Jack moved to Debary, FL with Barbara in 2015.Due to the circumstances surrounding the Covid 19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours.Jack will be laid to rest next to Barbara in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury on Friday, May 29th at 11:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend are welcome, but are requested to respect social distancing and cemetery guidelines by remaining at their vehicles.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's memory to the Danbury Association of Retired Firefighters, PO Box 2904, Danbury, CT 06813 or the Quaker Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 107 Blodgett Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871.