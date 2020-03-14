|
|
John F. Turrill
John Ferriss Turrill, 96 years well lived, passed away peacefully at home in Arroyo Grande, California on March 1, 2020. He was born in Danbury on October 22, 1923, the second son of Dr. Henry S. Turrill and Edith J. (Ferriss) Turrill, both of New Milford. His parents and his older brother Roger predeceased him. He also was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Jones Turrill. He is survived by his second wife, Evelyn Cole Turrill; three daughters by his first marriage (Catherine Turrill Lupi, Barbara Turrill, and Jandra Oliver); two granddaughters (Erica and Ona Oliver); one great-grandson (Austin Macdonald); two stepdaughters (Margie Hurd and Bettie Shaw); and four step-grandchildren (Elizabeth Hurd, Everett Hurd, Kerry Shaw, and Adam Shaw).
John grew up in Kent and graduated from HVRHS before enlisting in the Army Air Force in 1942. After training as a propeller specialist for the 575th Bomb Squadron, he was sent overseas. He was stationed in England, Belgium, and France between 1944 and 1945. Aviation became his career after the war. He worked as an aircraft mechanic and inspector for over 30 years, including 9 years at Connecticut Air Service in Danbury (1969-78). He operated a lawnmower and metalwork shop in Kent for over a decade (Kent Lawn & Garden Service, 1955-68).
John met and married Doris Jones in California in the late 1940s, when they were both working for Southwest Airways. Their first two daughters were born in Palo Alto. In 1955 they relocated to Connecticut, where their third daughter was born. In 1981, they moved back to California, settling in San Luis Obispo, where Doris died in 1991. Nine years later, John met another transplanted New Englander, Evelyn Cole. They married in 2002 and shared many happy experiences. They traveled often by train, crossing the USA and Canada repeatedly.
John was a dedicated cyclist as well, biking long distances well into his eighties. A firm believer in participatory citizenship, John volunteered with several organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Hospice, Special Olympics, and the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum. John's family and friends remember him as a gentle, serious, peace-loving man.
A celebration of John's life will be held later this Spring at the Rock & Roll Diner in Oceano, California. Friends wishing to contact his family may write to his eldest daughter at [email protected]
Published in News Times on Mar. 15, 2020