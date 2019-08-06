|
John T. Ferretti, Jr.
Danbury- John T. "Angie" Ferretti, Jr., 76, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Valerie Manor, Torrington.
John was born in Danbury on June 3, 1943, son of the late John T. Ferretti, Sr. and Celia L. (Alibro) Ferretti, and had been a Danbury resident most of his life. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Era Veteran and had been employed by the Danbury Housing Authority. John was a communicant of St. Peter's Church, Danbury, attended St. Peter's School, and Danbury High School. He enjoyed music and in his younger years played guitar in a band.
Survivors include a son, John T. Ferretti, III, of Danbury; a daughter, Jolynn Ferretti of Stockton, CA; two brothers, Richard A. Ferretti and Robert N. Ferretti, both of Danbury; three grandchildren, and a nephew.
Services and burial will be private. Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, is in care of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Aug. 7, 2019