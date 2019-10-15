|
John R. Fleckenstein
John R. Fleckenstein passed away on October 10, 2019 at his own home in Bethel, Connecticut surrounded by his loving family. John was born on June 12, 1929 in Scranton, PA to the late Elizabeth (Chermak) and Henry Fleckenstein. Husband of Elizabeth (Przywara) Fleckenstein and brother to Jean Antoine.
John served as a medic in the Korean War from 1952-53, and was a long time employee of Sikorsky Aircraft. He was a huge supporter of Uconn Women's basketball and a fan of the NY Giants. On Sunday mornings he hosted breakfast where time was spent with close family in conversation and laughs.
John is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth "Betty" Fleckenstein, and three children Mark Fleckenstein Sr., John Fleckenstein Jr., and Karen Sallstrom. He was loving grandfather to five grandchildren Bridget Arnold, Candice VanValkenburg, Korin Fleckenstein, Mark Fleckenstein Jr., and Ava Fleckenstein; as well as four great grandchildren (soon to be 5) and many nieces and nephews.
Mass service will be held on November 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Church in Bethel at 10 a.m. Burial services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in News Times on Oct. 20, 2019