John Francis Nanna Jr.
1948 - 2020
John Francis Nanna, Jr.
Dr. John Francis Nanna, Jr., D.D.S., 71, passed away on August 17, 2020. John was born on August 28, 1948 in Mount Vernon, NY, the son of the late Dr. John and Dorothy (Sposato) Nanna. He graduated high school from LaSalle Military Academy and received a Bachelor's Degree from St. Louis University. He went on to Georgetown University School of Dentistry where he graduated in 1984 and had a private dental practice in Brookfield, CT. John is survived by his daughter Lauren Nanna Parsio and son-in-law, Anthony Parsio. He adored his two grandsons, Camden and Ryan, to whom he was their loving "Bopa." John is also survived by his partner Jennifer Soo, his sisters Mary Jo Christensen and Dorothy Byrne, and former spouse, Beth Nanna. John was preceded in death by his sister, Ursula Nanna. His family will celebrate his life privately by spreading his ashes among Candlewood Lake, where John enjoyed endless summers, and the ski mountains of Vermont, where he made countless memories with friends and family. Memorial donations may be made to lustgarten.org for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 29, 2020.
