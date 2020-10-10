John G. Crockett, Jr.
John G. Crockett, Jr., age 50 of Brookfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Fondly known as Jay, he was born in Hartford, CT on June 4, 1970 and lovingly raised by his mother, Susan Crockett and the late, John G. Crockett, Sr.
Friends may visit by invitation only on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church in Brookfield (138 Candlewood Lake Rd.) from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury, in the family plot. To read Jay's obituary in full or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com