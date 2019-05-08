The News-Times Obituaries
|
Carpino Funeral Home Inc
750 Main St S
Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 264-1991
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carpino Funeral Home Inc
750 Main St S
Southbury, CT 06488
View Map
John G. "Jack" Mundy


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John G. "Jack" Mundy Obituary
John G. "Jack" Mundy
John G. "Jack" Mundy, 82, of Southbury, CT, passed away on December 10, 2018. Mr. Mundy was born in Dover, DE to Daisy L. and Gilbert H. Mundy on February 1, 1936. He attended Dover High School and graduated from University of Delaware. Mr. Mundy worked a number of jobs over the years, he served in the Air Force as a pilot and spent nearly twenty years working for Britannica as a salesman. An avid hunter, he could often be found in the woods surrounding his property. He enjoyed a warm fire and spending time with friends and a cup of hot tea, discussing everything from politics to history. He was preceded in death by his mother, Daisy L. Carter, his father, Gilbert H. Mundy, his stepfather A. Bradford Carter, his sister Sandra L. Manry, and his niece Lisa L. Robinson. John is survived by a sister, Josephine V.P. Coulbourne of Camden, a niece and nephew-in-law, Vanessa L. and Michael Fulkerson of Camden, Michael G. and Sarah Manry of Grandeeville, WV, a niece, Julie L. O'Neil of Middletown, DE, a nephew and niece-in-law Gary M. and Tara M. Coulbourne of Lansdale, PA, and a nephew-in-law Michael P. Robinson of Camden. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department, Roxbury Volunteer Ambulance Association and St. Jude's Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Carpino Funeral Home, 750 Main Street South, Southbury, CT. For directions or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit, www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in News Times on May 8, 2019
