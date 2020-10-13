1/
John G. Tsitsos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John G. Tsitsos
John G. Tsitsos, 47, of Ridgefield, CT and New York, NY, son of Katherine (Gioles) Tsitsos and the late James Tsitsos and nephew of Marian Gioles, died on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. The Rite of Burial will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. The family will receive friends at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved