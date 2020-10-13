John G. TsitsosJohn G. Tsitsos, 47, of Ridgefield, CT and New York, NY, son of Katherine (Gioles) Tsitsos and the late James Tsitsos and nephew of Marian Gioles, died on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. The Rite of Burial will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. The family will receive friends at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.