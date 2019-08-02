|
John H. Hinckley
John Harrison Hinckley, 78, of Castle Rock, CO, passed away playing tennis on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born May 9, 1941 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Roger and Caroline (Legat) Hinckley. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Karen (Lastomirsky) Hinckley.
John grew up in Trumbull, CT and attended Warren Harding High School. He joined the U.S. Navy and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Bridgeport. He sold packaging for cosmetic and high-end retail companies. John was an enthusiastic pilot, golfer, fisherman, tennis player and family man.
John is survived by his daughter, Heather (Hinckley) Leslie, son-in-law, Kirk, his grandchildren, Brayden and Jensen, sister, Patricia Smith and brother, Roger "Rod" Hinckley. He had many wonderful nieces and nephews, cousins and friends, who were dear to his heart.
There will be a celebration of life gathering for John in Danbury, CT. He will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the , or the USO, www.uso.org. Condolences may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Aug. 4, 2019