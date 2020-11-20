John (Jack) S. Hayek
John (Jack) S. Hayek passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at Regional Hospice in Danbury, CT. Jack was born on September 23, 1927 to Carlton and Herma (Shontz) Hayek of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Jack proudly served in the United States Army Airforce in the Philippine Islands during WWII. He continued to work for IBM for over 30 years installing and maintaining data networks. Jack was recognized for his hard work and determination for IBM and received the IBM Outstanding Service Reward for his contributions to data network technologies.
Jack always had strong aviation interests, especially flying remote control model airplanes. In his free time, he also enjoyed surf casting for stripes, walking and hiking.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife Ann and his two sons Gary (spouse Debbie) of North Carolina and Craig (spouse Cathy) of Virginia. Three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and beloved sister Phyllis. He is also survived by three stepchildren: Lori Woll, Kati Southard and Tim Succi and he was predeceased by his first wife Elaine, sister Gwen, and brother "B".
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's honor to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care of Danbury online at https://regionalhospicect.org/contact/
. Services were held private and at the convenience of the family. To light a candle or to send a condolence in his memory, please visit www.danburymemorial.com