John J. Denault
John J. "Jack" Denault was called peacefully home to the Lord on April 2, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side.
Jack was born on October 4, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York. He was the son of Robert A. and Marcella (Jessome) Denault.
He had lived in Danbury, CT since 1973 and was an active member of Saint Edward the Confessor Parish in New Fairfield. Jack was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the 82nd Airborne Association and the New Fairfield Veteran's Association.
On August 22, 1959, Jack married "the girl who stole his heart", Moira J. (MacDougall) Denault. For over 60 years, they lived an amazing life together demonstrated by their devotion to their church, family and friends. They travelled widely together, but their happiest place was their summer home in Beaver Cove, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia. A home Jack helped design and build when he was a teenager.
Jack was a voracious reader and had a passion for history. He was always good for a non sequitur of some esoteric historical fact or practice from ancient history to the modern age. This led to his teasingly being referred to as the "master of useless information", a title he embraced with hidden pride and good humor.
One of Jack's greatest pleasures was basking in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. Family gatherings gave him tremendous joy. Holidays and all the special milestone days in his children and grandchildren's lives were always cause for a ceilidh with good food, raucous political debates, ferociously competitive games of Trivial Pursuit and especially Cape Breton fiddle music.
In 1954, Jack volunteered for the U.S. Army. He serviced in the 82nd and 11th Airborne Divisions in Germany. He was later a member of the 11th Special Forces Group. Later in life, Jack graduated from Western Connecticut State University with a Bachelors Degree in History.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Moira, his sons John J. Jr. and Cathleen Walsh Denault of Oxford, CT, his son Gerard D. Denault of Danbury, CT, his daughter Michele and Steven Donato of New Fairfield, CT. Jack was the grandfather to Maggie, Katie and Liam Donato, Ian and Colleen Denault and Genny Denault, his dearly loved sisters-in-law Jeanne M. Ewing, Betty Ann Denault and Ann Lynne MacDougall along with many nieces and nephews.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, brother Robert A. Denault Jr., his grandson, John James Denault III and his granddaughter Mary Kate Denault, his brothers-in-law William Ewing, Stanley, Gerard and Robert MacDougall.
The family would ask, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sister Mary John O'Rourke Scholarship Fund at Saint Gregory The Great School in Danbury (saintgregoryschool.org – alumni & friends) or the New Fairfield Veteran's Association P.O. Box 8088, New Fairfield, CT 06812.
Due to the current state of affairs, services will be announced at a later date.
Airborne All the Way!
Published in News Times on Apr. 19, 2020