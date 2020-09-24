John J. DenaultJohn J. Denault, age 83 of Danbury, died on April 2, 2020. He was the husband of Moira J. (MacDougall) Denault.In addition to his wife Moira, John is survived by his children, John J. Denault Jr. and his wife Cathleen, Michelle Donato and her husband Steven, Gerard Denault, six grandchildren, and his loving extended family members.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 3rd at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Edward the Confessor Church, New Fairfield.It is requested that for those attending the mass to be respectful of social distancing policies, and to wear face masks.The Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.