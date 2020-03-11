The News-Times Obituaries
|
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
New Fairfield, CT
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
John J. Foristall

John J. Foristall Obituary
John J. Foristall
John J. Foristall, 79, of Danbury, CT passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was the husband of Eileen (McMahon) Foristall.
Friends will be received from 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Edward the Confessor Church, New Fairfield, CT.
For a complete obituary or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 12, 2020
