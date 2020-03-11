|
|
John J. Foristall
John J. Foristall, 79, of Danbury, CT passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was the husband of Eileen (McMahon) Foristall.
Friends will be received from 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Edward the Confessor Church, New Fairfield, CT.
For a complete obituary or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 12, 2020