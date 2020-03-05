The News-Times Obituaries
Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc
2 School St
Woodbury, CT 06798
(203) 263-2146
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
910 Main Street S.
Southbury, CT
John J. Mullen


1934 - 2020
John J. Mullen Obituary
John J. Mullen
Aug. 2, 1934 - March 4, 2020 John J. Mullen Sr. peacefully passed on March 4, 2020, with his family by his side. John, also known as Moon to his "phone company" pals, lived a life full of sports, friends and family. If you asked him what his favorite memories had in common you would hear about Bayview Beach in Milford, CT where he spent his happiest of days.
He was predeceased by his parents Marion and Dr. John Mullen of Waterbury, CT and leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Karlene Anderson-Mullen. John also leaves three sisters, MaryAnn Bruzas, Joan Tobin, and Maureen Pettit and his five children from his previous marriage, John Mullen (Corinne), Kathy Lamarre, Chris Mullen (Ann), Margaret Mullen-Merz (Sue), Bridget Mullen-Capobianco and stepchildren Amy Weiner (Jeff), Michael Anderson (Kelly) and Gretchen Anderson.
He will be missed by his 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be on Saturday, March 7 at 11:00 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main Street S., Southbury. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Heritage Village Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 2045 Southbury, CT 06488.
To leave an online condolence visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 6, 2020
