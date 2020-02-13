|
John W. Jennings
John W. Jennings of New Milford, CT, passed away at home Thursday, February 6, 2020 after fighting hard for the last 3 ½ years with liver cancer.
He was born in New Milford September 18, 1956, son of the late George (Mississippi) T. Jennings Sr. and Ethel (Tootie) Hall Jennings.
John was a proud, but very private man. If he was a friend, he was a loyal, lifelong friend. He attended New Milford High School and graduated class of 1974. He had worked at Nestles Corp. as a material handler, Amphenol as a machinist and the last thirty years as a truck driver for a local waste company. Anyone that knew him knows his love for his motorcycle. So many rides with so many friends. With all the memories that go along with it. Fishing came second, but his love for it was just as strong. In his later years his Buddy and he had many "Fishtales" to tell.
He leaves behind his wife and soulmate Marcia Smith Jennings; brother George T. Jennings Jr. and wife Dawn. He had no children of his own, but loved as if they were his own, Douglas and Bryan Smith along with nieces Christina and Julia (Jules) Jennings and Erin McDeed; nephew Patrick McDeed and great-nephews Matthew, Shane and Hunter. There are too many cousins in Mississippi to list, but he loved them all. He was predeceased by a great-nephew Brandon Curry.
It was John's choice not to have any services. In lieu of flowers contributions in John's name may be made to at stjude.org/donate.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Feb. 16, 2020